Enforced closure for night clubs and 11pm closing time for bars

Just 9 days since its last meeting the Consultative Committee met again on Friday morning. The meeting between ministers from the federal, regional and language community governments took place digitally through an online meeting application.

A number of measures have been decided, the aim of which is to reduce the level of social contact between individuals. For the next few weeks private parties will be banned. The only exceptions to this are wedding receptions and funeral wake gatherings. The same rules as those that apply to the hospitality industry will be applicable if a professional caterer is used to provide the food and drink.

There will be no limit on the number of people that we can welcome into our homes.

After having only reopened less than two months ago night clubs and discotheques will be forced to close again during the coming weeks.

Bars, cafés and restaurants will have their opening hours restricted. They will be forced to close between the hours of 11pm and 5am. The number of people that are allowed to sit around the same table at a hospitality outlets will be restricted to six. Groups number more than six that are from the same household will be allowed to sit at the same table.

Night shops too will have to close at 11pm.

These measures will come into force from tomorrow (Saturday 27 November).

From Monday all activities that take place indoors (concerts, films, conferences, plays,...) will only be allowed if spectators remain seated throughout.

Indoor sports activities will have to take place without spectators. The only exception to this are the parents of minors that are competing in an indoor sports match.