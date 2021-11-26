Record-breaking score for Belgium’s soccer women in World Cup qualifier

Given that Armenia are bottom of the group and had conceded 17 goals in their previous 4 World Cup qualifiers, the Red Flames' victory was not entirely unexpected. However, the margin of the win and the relative ease with which our women found the back of the net most certainly was.

Eurlings open the scoring for Belgium after just 3 minutes of play. The Red Flames were already 4-0 up after just 10 minutes. Almost every chance Belgium created resulted in a goal. De Caigny scored a first half hattrick and there were two goals each for Wullaert, Tysiak and Eurlings and a goal each for Wijnants and Vanhaevermaet before half time. The first half ended with the Red Flames 11-0 up.

With De Caigny being rested as a precautionary measure Belgian started the second half rather more cautiously. Wullaert made it 12-0 with her third goal of the game on 51 minutes. The floodgates opened again after Tysiak’s 72nd minute goal. During the next 15 minutes there were goals from Teulings, Cayman (2) and a 4th goal from Wullaert.

During stoppage time Wullaert scored her 5th goal of the game and Teulings’ 2nd goal of the match made for a full-time score of 19-0 to Belgium.

Halfway through their World Cup qualifying campaign the Red Flames are 3rd in their group with 10 points from 5 games. This is 1 point less than second-placed Poland and 3 points less than the group leaders Norway.