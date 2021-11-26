Up to 10cm of snow in the Ardennes this weekend

On Friday night as much as 10cm of snow could fall in some areas of the Ardennes. The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) warns that there will be also mist and slippery conditions. Minimum temperatures will fall to 1°C on the High Fens and 7°C coastal areas. Gusts of wind could reach speeds of between 50 and 60 km/h.

Saturday will be cloudy with regular periods of showers. In the west of the country these will fall as rain, but there could some snow during the heaviest downpours. Central areas will have rain or sleet, while the Ardennes scan expect more snow. Maximum temperatures on Saturday will be between 0°C and 1°C on the hills of the Ardennes, between 2°C and 5°C in central areas and 6°C or 7°C at the coast. Winds will be moderate to quite strong.

Sunday will be changeable will regular shower. These could be quite heavy and accompanied by Thunder in coastal areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 0°C on the High Fens and 6°C in Western areas. Winds will be moderate to quite strong.