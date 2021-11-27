Antwerp cancels Christmas markets, New Year’s Eve fireworks and New Year’s reception

Work was already under way on the construction of the wooden chalets used by the stall holders at the Christmas market.

The Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (nationalist) told VRT News that "This is not an easy decision, but the measures taken at a supralocal level, and the rising (coronavirus) curve have unfortunately left us with little choice. Moreover, we noticed that there was less and less enthusiasm among the stall holders”.

Under the current restrictions it is almost impossible to allow a Christmas market that is spread all over the city centre to take place legally. When the Consultative Committee announced stricter measures a large number of the stall holders is reported to have asked the city authorities to cancel the market.

Moreover, Mayor De Wever points to the logistical issues that organising the market within the framework of the current restrictions would pose. It is for this reason to that the city authorities decided to cancel the New Year’s Eve fireworks display and the traditional New Year reception.