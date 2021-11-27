Coronavirus figures continue to rise

The number of new infections recorded in Belgium continues to rise sharply. During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 17,151 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a 42% rise on the average number of confirmed new infections during the previous week. On Monday 22 November a record 25,365 new infections were recorded.

During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 112,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This 32% up on the previous week. Of those tested 16% tested positive, a rise of 1.6 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.11. This means that every 100 people that are infected with the virus infect a further 111 others.

During the week from 20 to 26 November an average of 306 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 14% on the previous week. There are currently 3,494 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is up 18% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 682 are in intensive care, a rise of 13% on this time last week.

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19 is up too. During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 37 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 16% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 26,840 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.