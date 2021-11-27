New rules on activities for young people

For the time being at least activities that involve overnight stays are banned.

Groups that organise activities for children and young people (Scouts, Chiro, etc) are requested to organise outdoor activities wherever possible.

If activities are organised indoors, face coverings are mandatory from the age of 10.

Groups of youngsters may not number more than 50. No more than one group can occupy a given space (scout hall, village hall, church hall, community centre,..) at any one time.

Organisations are asked to make maximum efforts to ventilate any indoor venues they use and to practice 1.5 metre’s social distancing wherever possible.

Speaking earlier on Saturday the Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle told VRT News that “Once again we face particularly difficult times. Certainly, for children and young people this is a period of great uncertainty. Throughout the whole of the corona crisis youth work organisations have shown that they want to and can take responsibility. Even under the strictest measures they have provided a good and safe range of activities. Both for children and young people these activities provide a ray of light”.