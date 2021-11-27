Royal Decree published, new coronavirus measures came into force at 11 am

In addition to measures we reported on after Friday’s press conference, the Royal Decree contains a number of additional measures.

As announced by the Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) in an interview with our morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ no more than 15 people (over the age of 12) may share a holiday home together.

Like bars, cafés and restaurants take-aways are obliged to close between 11pm and 5am.

If you go for a drink in a café or bar you must remain seated, be it at a table or at the bar, unless you are playing a bar game such as darts, billiards or table foot or are playing on a slot machine.

The number of visitors allowed at Christmas markets and so-called “Winter villages” is limited to 100, unless corona passes (CSTs) are checked.