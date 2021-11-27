Teachers and childcare staff won’t be given priority for a booster jab

On Friday the Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of the federal, regional and language community governments decided to speed up the booster vaccination programme. Saturday morning’s meeting was to decide how this can be best done. The health ministers agreed on several measures.

These include extra capacity at existing vaccination centres and that in time occupation physicians and pharmacists will be able to administer booster jabs. However, the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) told VRT News that a change in the law will be required before this can be done. He believes the necessary change should be on the statute books either just before or just after New Year.

Despite calls from the Flemish Government to give teachers and childcare staff priority for a booster jab as the people they work with (children) haven’t been vaccinated, no such priority will be given.

Instead, invitations for booster jabs will be issued according to a person’s age and which vaccine they were previously given.

Mr Vandebroucke told VRT News that "A booster only has a good effect if it is given two months after a person has been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, four months after vaccination with AstraZeneca and six months after vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna. You shouldn’t do it any later, but also not any earlier either. You should follow this schedule if you want to do it properly, otherwise it’s pointless”.