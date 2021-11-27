Upper limit of 15 people per holiday home Interior Minister tells VRT News

Ms Verlinden specified that the 6 person per table limit in bars and restaurants does not include children under the age of 12. This means that, for example two couples with two children each will still be able to dine to together, providing that no more than two of the children are over 12.

With the Christmas and New Year period almost up on us many people are thinking of renting a holiday home to spend the festive season with their extended family and/or friends. But do the measure that are contained in the Royal Decree published at 11am on Saturday morning place any limits on the number of people (over the age of 12) that can share a holiday home together?

A very firm “yes” was the answer given by Ms Verlinden. The number of people over the age of 12 that will be allowed to lodge together in rented self-catering tourist accommodate is limited to 15.

Ms Verlinden also specified that the 6 per table limit at hospitality outlets does not include children aged 12 and younger”.

"Children up to the age of 12 form an exception”, the Interior Minister said.

Ms Verlinden went on to say that she hopes that the measures that have been taken are strong enough to turn the curve. However, she added that even stricter measures can’t be ruled out.

"We are convinced that we can make a difference with these measures, but if there is one thing that we have learned, is that we need to be careful what we say. I am not going to get ahead of myself”, the Interior Minister said.

She would not be drawn on what measures might be in force during the Christmas and New Year period. “It’s still too early to say. If we see that the curves are flattening off in 10 days’ time, we will be able to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a way that everyone enjoys. But this is all dependent on our own behaviour”.