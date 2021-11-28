Belgian couple in Dutch quarantine hotel after returning from South Africa

Louis and his wife were among 600 passengers aboard two flights from South Africa that touched down at Schiphol on Friday morning. Since then, flights to and from South Africa have been suspended. Louis wishes to remain anonymous which is why we have not given his surname. VRT News contacted him by telephone. He and his wife are currently in a Dutch quarantine hotel.

“Everything was normal when we touched down at Schiphol yesterday (Friday) morning, until the pilots were given orders by the Dutch authorities that we weren’t allowed to disembark”

After a three-hour wait it was finally decided what was to be done with the passengers aboard the two flights.

“So as not to alarm us nothing was said over the loudspeakers. Finally, we were told that we would be taken by bus to a sealed terminal”.

All the passengers underwent PCR tests at the terminal. They were obliged to remain inside the terminal to await their results.

“The waiting time was chaotic. People were sat very close together, we didn’t know what would happen and there wasn’t very much food available”.

Finally, at around 3am on Saturday Louis was given his test result. It wasn’t good news.

“I was told that I had tested positive, while I don’t feel anything. But of course, that can change”. Louis’ wife tested negative. Both he and his wife have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Louis told VRT News that he doesn’t yet know whether he is infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. He has been told that it will be a couple of weeks before he will know for sure.

After testing positive Louis was told to isolate in a corner of the terminal. He was then taken with his wife to a quarantine hotel.

“Normally we will stay here for 5 days. We will then be tested again if the tests are negative, we’ll be allowed to return to Belgium and sit out the rest of our quarantine there”.

Louis has been in touch with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and the Dutch authorities. “They are looking into whether something can be organised for our return to Belgium”.