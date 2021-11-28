Foreign Ministry advises Belgians in Southern Africa to contact their tour operator or travel agent

A Foreign Ministry Spokesman told the press agency Belga that “There are currently still commercial options and a few commercial flights from Southern Africa to Belgium”.

He went on to clarify that those that return to Belgium from the region by air will be obliged to quarantine.

Since the discovery of the new omicron coronavirus variant travellers are trying to return from Southern Africa as soon as they can in order to get home before new additional restrictions on travel to and from the region take effect.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that "If there is a problem, it is always possible to contact our embassies and consular facilities. They are open and available. And read our travel advice”.