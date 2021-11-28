GPs’ association slams “unfeasible” new coronavirus testing strategy

Dr Roel Van Giel of the GPs’ association Domus Medica told VRT News that “This new testing strategy is not feasible, increases virus circulation and the pressure on GPs. Therefore, we have decided that we are not going to follow the new strategy”.

Under the revised rules vaccinated and unvaccinated people have to quarantine until they have a negative test result. However, those that have been vaccinated can leave quarantine without a second test.

Those that haven’t been vaccinated will still have to be tested on both day one and day seven.

Dr Van Giel told VRT News that his organisation will be recommending its own testing strategy.

“We propose putting everyone that has had a high-risk contact in quarantine for five days and in that interim period giving them time to receive a test code and a quarantine certificate and to have a test taken. We are now going to advise the GPs to do this as well.”