All adults in Brussels can now make an appointment for a booster jab

In order to be able to make an appointment, either via the Bruvax website or the GCC’s calls centre the relevant period since the last time a person received a dose of coronavirus vaccine must have elapsed.

For those who were previously given the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines this is two months. Those that were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will have to wait until at least 4 months after their second dose before they can be given a booster jab. People that were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will not be able to get a booster jab until at least 6 months after they received their second vaccine dose.

In addition to the ten vaccination centres that have been used for the administration of the first and second vaccine doses there are now various additional smaller centres, which means that no one in Brussels will have to got very far to get their booster jab. Furthermore, in Brussels those wishing to get vaccinated can choose which vaccination centre or vaccination point they visit.

A Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or vaccination card and an identity card will be required when you go for your booster vaccine.