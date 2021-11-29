Hundreds caught with bogus negative PCR test results during the past few months

Since April almost 1,000 passengers at Zaventem have found to be in possession of bogus negative test results. The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor Ine Van Wymersch told VRT News that “this amounts to forgery of documents and is therefore treated as a crime.”

Everyone arriving in Belgium from a trip abroad that has lasted more than 48 hours is obliged to fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF). In addition to this those arriving from some countries may also be required to provide a negative PCR test result for coronavirus from a test that was taken prior to their departure. Those found flouting the rules face stiff fines or even prison.

Ms Van Wymersch told VRT News that in addition to the 160 people that will soon appear in court “In recent months, 820 people have been caught with bogus documents at check-in or when boarding their flight”.

They were barred from boarding the plane and given the chance of settling out of court with a 750 euro fine.