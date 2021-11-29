TikTok film featuring stationary Brussels trams goes viral

The Brussels public transport company MIVB says that it believes that the footage was shot on Friday, when issues with a maintenance vehicle caused a temporary suspension of services on tram routes 3 and 7.

MIVB’s Guy Sablon told VRT News that "A maintenance vehicle was had been a standstill a little further up since about 5am. This has implications for the entire route. It wasn’t the case that the trams had boxed each other in. As soon as the first vehicle was able to drive on the other trams will have been able to depart too”.

This means that the triangular tram formation won’t have lasted for very long.