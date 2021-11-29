Union’s lead cut to 4 points, Cercle sack coach despite much-needed win

On Saturday there were wins for Seraing, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge. However, Cercle’s 3-1 home win against KV Mechelen wasn’t enough to save coach Yves Vanderhaeghe’s job. He was sacked on Sunday. The match between KAS Eupen and KV Kortrijk ended in a draw.

On Sunday Club Brugge came back from behind despite being down to ten men to claim victory away at KRC Genk. Later in the day there were wins for KAA Gent, Zulte Waregem and Royal Antwerp FC.