Union’s lead cut to 4 points, Cercle sack coach despite much-needed win

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. The weekend got under way with a shock defeat for the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise. They were beaten 1-3 by OH Leven. 

On Saturday there were wins for Seraing, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge. However, Cercle’s 3-1 home win against KV Mechelen wasn’t enough to save coach Yves Vanderhaeghe’s job. He was sacked on Sunday. The match between KAS Eupen and KV Kortrijk ended in a draw.

On Sunday Club Brugge came back from behind despite being down to ten men to claim victory away at KRC Genk. Later in the day there were wins for KAA Gent, Zulte Waregem and Royal Antwerp FC. 

The weekend’s results

Union Saint-Gilloise 1 – 3 OH Leuven

RFC Seraing 2 – 0 Sint-Truiden

Cercle Brugge 3 – 1 KV Mechelen

KAS Eupen 2 – 2 KV Kortrijk

Sporting Charleroi 1 – 3 RSC Anderlecht

KRC Genk 2 – 3 Club Brugge

Zulte Waregem 2 – 0 Beerschot

KAA Gent 3 – 1 Standard de Lège

Royal Antwerp FC 3 – 0 KV Oostende

The league table after 16 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 34 points

2.Royal Antwerp FC. – 30 points

3.Club Brugge – 30 points

4.KV Mechelen – 26 points

5. Sporting Charleroi – 26 points

6. RSC Anderlecht – 25 points

7. KAA Gent – 24 points

8. KAS Eupen – 22 points

9. KV Kortrijk – 22 points

10. KRC Genk – 21 points

11. Sint-Truiden – 21 points

12. Standard de Liège – 20 points

13. OH Leuven – 20 points

14. Seraing – 19 points

15. KV Oostende – 17 points

16. Zulte Waregem – 17 points

17. Cercle Brugge – 13 points

18. Beerschot – 9 points

 

