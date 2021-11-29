Union’s lead cut to 4 points, Cercle sack coach despite much-needed win
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. The weekend got under way with a shock defeat for the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise. They were beaten 1-3 by OH Leven.
On Saturday there were wins for Seraing, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge. However, Cercle’s 3-1 home win against KV Mechelen wasn’t enough to save coach Yves Vanderhaeghe’s job. He was sacked on Sunday. The match between KAS Eupen and KV Kortrijk ended in a draw.
On Sunday Club Brugge came back from behind despite being down to ten men to claim victory away at KRC Genk. Later in the day there were wins for KAA Gent, Zulte Waregem and Royal Antwerp FC.
The weekend’s results
Union Saint-Gilloise 1 – 3 OH Leuven
RFC Seraing 2 – 0 Sint-Truiden
Cercle Brugge 3 – 1 KV Mechelen
KAS Eupen 2 – 2 KV Kortrijk
Sporting Charleroi 1 – 3 RSC Anderlecht
KRC Genk 2 – 3 Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem 2 – 0 Beerschot
KAA Gent 3 – 1 Standard de Lège
Royal Antwerp FC 3 – 0 KV Oostende
The league table after 16 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 34 points
2.Royal Antwerp FC. – 30 points
3.Club Brugge – 30 points
4.KV Mechelen – 26 points
5. Sporting Charleroi – 26 points
6. RSC Anderlecht – 25 points
7. KAA Gent – 24 points
8. KAS Eupen – 22 points
9. KV Kortrijk – 22 points
10. KRC Genk – 21 points
11. Sint-Truiden – 21 points
12. Standard de Liège – 20 points
13. OH Leuven – 20 points
14. Seraing – 19 points
15. KV Oostende – 17 points
16. Zulte Waregem – 17 points
17. Cercle Brugge – 13 points
18. Beerschot – 9 points