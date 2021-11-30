“We work well with the Taliban” says Flemish doctor

“We hope girls will be able to return to school. At the minute it’s unclear whether all schools will reopen. It would be a good thing if the Taliban clarified the matter”.

MSF has a good working relationship with the new administration.

“We work well with the Taliban” says Séverine. “The Taliban want their pregnant women to receive the best care. They let us and female staff continue their work. At no point have we required armed guards”.

Blue lamps shine on the babies while some are given milk to drink. In a Pashtu with a Flemish accent Séverine tries to allay the mothers’ fears.