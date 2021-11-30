Film posted by West Flemish care home is a big hit on TikTok

“Actually, it was one of the carers that came up with the idea. She had seen a similar film on TikTok and thought why don’t we make one in our care home. Our first film had half a million viewers. The latest film that we made a while ago has been seen by 1.5 million people”, Arne Tant said.

The film features around thirty of the care home’s elderly residents dancing to a song by the American singer Kesha. Mr Tant told the VRT that the residents in the film previously didn’t know about TikTok. “We told them that the film was a way of showing the care home in a different way”.

“We have posted other films, but they weren’t always so successful. Most of the residents really enjoy making the films and even did some scenes several times”.

The reaction from the residents’ families has been positive. “And this is the nicest thing of all. Their children and grandchildren use TikTok, and they suddenly see their grandparents and great grandparents appear and this is a great surprise for them”.

Arne Tant says that the care home plans to post more films on TikTok in the near future.