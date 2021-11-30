Is independence a ploy to avoid corona measures?

Mayor Bert Ceulemans of Begijnendijk received his letter by registered mail in October. “The letter writer informs me he is no longer a Belgian citizen and that his home has become an independent state. He cites several articles from Belgium’s constitution. I had a lawyer look at the letter. He told me the letter has no legal validity. Nobody is above the law. We’re not responding with any legal steps”.

Mayors in Haacht (Flemish Brabant), Kuurne and Wielsbeke (West Flanders) have all received similar documents. They suspect people want to go independent to avoid corona restrictions.