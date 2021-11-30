Inflation at its highest level in more than 13 years

As employers are obliged by law to increase the salaries, they pay their employers to match inflation employers’ federations have expressed their concerns about the current high inflation rate.

The Belgian Enterprise Federation’s (VBO) chief economist Edward Roosens told VRT News that “Within the space of a couple of months Belgian companies will have to increase wages by between 4.5% and 5%, while a 2.8% increase had been estimated within the framework of the wage law”.

The HR service provider SD Worx has calculated that more than 400,000 employees in private companies will have their salaries increased by 3.56% in January. A final figure will be calculated based on the inflation rate next month. Previously SD Worx had calculated that their salaries would increase by between 2.3% and 3.18%. Technically the increase in January is not a pay rise, but rather a statutory increase employers are obliged to make to ensure that their staff’s salaries keep pace with inflation.

The more than 400,000 employees whose salaries will be increased in January work in a wide range of sectors, including call centres, employment agencies, IT consultancies, advertising, printing and construction.

As salaries in neighbouring countries are not automatically index-linked, VBO fears that Belgian companies will become less competitive.

“This development makes our country particularly vulnerable to ending up a wage-inflation spiral”, Mr Roosens said. Such a spiral sees wage increases fuel inflation that in turn results in further wage increases.

The high rate of inflation is also bad news for savers. The purchasing power of 100 euro in November 2020 has diminished to 94.7 euro now