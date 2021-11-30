Police seek your help to identify corona demo rioters

35,000 people participated in the demo that was largely peaceful. Towards the end of the march a group of demonstrators made trouble and caused considerable damage.

Forty-four people were arrested. Three police officers were injured. Six police vans were damaged, and one police scooter was set alight. Many public buildings, shop windows and vehicles were damaged.

Following the demo police analysed video material in a bid to identify the culprits. Police have now issued photographs of the suspects in the hope the public at large can help in the identification of suspects.