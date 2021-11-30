Rise in coronavirus figures is starting to slow “but we’re not there yet”, says Professor Van Gucht

As we reported earlier, the 7-day average for new infections with the virus was up by 15% during the week from 20 to 26 November compared with the previous week. Professor Van Gucht says that until a few days ago the week-on-week increase was between 20% and 30%.

Although the pace of the increase slowing down is positive news the number of new infections that are being detected is still rising and it remains essential that the curves start to fall again. Professor Van Gucht told ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that “Getting this to happen before Christmas and New Year will be a difficult task”.

The slowing down in the pace of rate of increase in new infections has come around two weeks since additional measures to curb the spread of the virus were introduced. These included more telework and the wider mandatory use of face coverings. We will have to wait a little longer to able to judge the impact of the very latest new measures that came into force on Saturday and Monday.