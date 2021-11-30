Tongeren gears up for ‘Imperium Romanum’ exhibition

“Alfred Seiland started to travel in the area that was once under the jurisdiction of the Roman Empire in 2006. We have selected 150 photos that will be shown at the exhibition” explains Tongeren city cabinet member An Christiaens.

“We are talking about famous, but also less well known architectural remains from the Roman period, bridges, theatres, amphitheatres and military camps. Visitors will be able to admire the photos that should set them thinking”.

The photos should shed light on the exact nature of immovable cultural heritage and how it has been treated through the ages. What was preserved, why and was anything restored?