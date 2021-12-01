Corona update: over 27,000 Covid-related deaths

In the week to 27 November on average 41 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 12% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,015 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 November, 17,839 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 12% on the week.

In the week to 30 November on average 320 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 10% on the week.

3,750 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 13% on the week. 780 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 19% on the week. 402 patients are on a ventilator.

On average 118,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 November. The figure is up 10% on the week. 16.1% of tests come back positive – a 0.5% increase.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.07 and has fallen back 6%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 107 others and the epidemic is still widening.

Sciensano figures show that if you, as a fully vaccinated person end up in hospital, your chance of dying is 8 times lower than if you were unvaccinated.