Flemish PM eager to ban indoor events

Last week’s Codeco decided to allow indoor events to continue if people were masked and sat down. Given the sharp rise in corona cases Mr Jambon would like to go further.

The Flemish prime minister is eager to ban all indoor recreational events till 15 December. The ban would hit concerts, the theatre, museums, (trade) fairs and youth camps that are organised indoors.

Mr Jambon is happy to allow hospitality to remain open.

Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke says he’s willing to look into the rules governing indoor events. PM De Croo has asked the office of the corona commissioner and the GEMS panel of experts for advice. The GEMS meets tonight and will formulate a recommendation.