Non-urgent ops postponed for a fortnight

It hasn’t happened since the first wave of coronavirus in the spring of 2020 that hospitals were instructed to take such action, but not everybody is impressed. Margot Cloet of the largest care home and hospital network says there are still fears this will not be enough during the next weeks.

Virologist Van Gucht expects 800 patients in critical care this week. If the curve is not flattened, a thousand patients could be treated in ICUs by 10 December.

Belgium boasts 2,000 ICU beds, but 220 are out of action as staff are ill or isolating. In pre-Covid times 800 beds sufficed, but if you add a thousand Covid patients, you realise it’s getting tight.

Increased pressure in recent days has meant all hospitals have been postponing non-urgent ops.

Jan Van Mierlo of the Sint-Trudo Hospital says there’s been a strong surge in ICU patients over the past two weeks: “Completing the puzzle is becoming increasingly difficult and the decision to postpone non-urgent care doesn’t make things easier”.

Today hospitals are facing greater pressure than during earlier waves. Katrien Bervoets of the ZNA hospital network up in Antwerp explains: “Society is open. As a result, people are having more accidents. We’re also trying to make good ground lost during earlier waves when regular care was postponed. It’s fall. More people are coming down with non-Covid illnesses too. There’s no further leeway as far as staff are concerned: 10% are ill or isolating.”

“The care system has reached its limit. We need to realise how close we are to the ceiling”.

Whether operations go ahead or not depends on a doctor’s decision. Each operation has a degree of urgency and that’s what’s looked at. Vital interventions like chemotherapy and dialysis will continue. An open bone fracture needs to be treated straight away. Cardiology too continues unhindered.

For less urgent care everything depends on the situation at the hospital. At some hospitals there is less pressure than elsewhere. “We haven’t had to postpone anything cancer-related” says Karin Decaestecker at AZ Delta in Roeselare. “Fortunately”.