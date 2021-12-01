Second case of omicron confirmed in Belgium
A second case of the omicron variant of corona virus has been detected in Belgium. This second case is not related to a case detected previously.
A further dozen samples are being analysed and results are expected to be in during the afternoon. Virologist Marc Van Ranst and microbiologist Emmanuel André tweeted the news.
A first case of omicron was recorded in Belgium exactly a week ago on 26 November after a traveller returned from Egypt.
The second case was diagnosed in Francophonia. How and where the new patient became infected is still a matter of investigation. The patient displays mild symptoms and did not travel recently.
