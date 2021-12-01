Second case of omicron confirmed in Belgium

A further dozen samples are being analysed and results are expected to be in during the afternoon. Virologist Marc Van Ranst and microbiologist Emmanuel André tweeted the news.

A first case of omicron was recorded in Belgium exactly a week ago on 26 November after a traveller returned from Egypt.

The second case was diagnosed in Francophonia. How and where the new patient became infected is still a matter of investigation. The patient displays mild symptoms and did not travel recently.