Health
Verwendung weltweit

Second case of omicron confirmed in Belgium

A second case of the omicron variant of corona virus has been detected in Belgium.  This second case is not related to a case detected previously.

Colin Clapson

A further dozen samples are being analysed and results are expected to be in during the afternoon.  Virologist Marc Van Ranst and microbiologist Emmanuel André tweeted the news.

A first case of omicron was recorded in Belgium exactly a week ago on 26 November after a traveller returned from Egypt.

The second case was diagnosed in Francophonia.  How and where the new patient became infected is still a matter of investigation.  The patient displays mild symptoms and did not travel recently.

Loading video player ...

Top stories