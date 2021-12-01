Health

Second change in test strategy in only a week

Belgium has changed its coronavirus test strategy for the second time in less than a week.  Vaccinated people who experience a high-risk contact will now need to be PCR-tested on or around Day 5 after the contact took place.

Colin Clapson

Karine Moykens of the Interfederal Testing and Tracing Committee announced the decision this afternoon. 

Last Saturday Belgian health ministers decided the vaccinated who encounter a high risk contact only needed to be tested on Day 1.  The same ministers have now decided to move the test to Day 5. People with a high-risk contact will receive two test codes, but only the test on Day 5 is mandatory. 

People with a high-risk contact are required to quarantine until they receive the result of the PCR test on Day 5.  If you self-test and are negative every day, you may leave quarantine on Day 4.

The unvaccinated still need to take tests on Days 1 and 7.

The change of heart followed severe criticism from family doctors, who claimed the new test strategy was unworkable and would only lead to more virus circulation.

