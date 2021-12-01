Second change in test strategy in only a week

Karine Moykens of the Interfederal Testing and Tracing Committee announced the decision this afternoon.

Last Saturday Belgian health ministers decided the vaccinated who encounter a high risk contact only needed to be tested on Day 1. The same ministers have now decided to move the test to Day 5. People with a high-risk contact will receive two test codes, but only the test on Day 5 is mandatory.

People with a high-risk contact are required to quarantine until they receive the result of the PCR test on Day 5. If you self-test and are negative every day, you may leave quarantine on Day 4.

The unvaccinated still need to take tests on Days 1 and 7.

The change of heart followed severe criticism from family doctors, who claimed the new test strategy was unworkable and would only lead to more virus circulation.