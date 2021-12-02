115 Flemish schools shut

Sixty-six primaries are affected as well as 46 secondary schools and three boarding schools.

Last week only 69 of Flanders’ 4,000 schools had had to close entirely due to the pandemic. The number of schools having to close continues to rise. Especially at primary schools, where pupils are unvaccinated, cases are on the increase.

Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) favours extra measures to stem infections in the education sector.

“We need to look at what is going wrong. There is an enormous circulation of the virus in schools. If necessary, we will introduce stricter measures. We are talking about a broad package of measures across all sectors (not just in education). Youngsters are also exposed to the virus at youth activities.”