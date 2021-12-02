‘t Zand Christmas market in Bruges “could close next week”

Bruges boasts a famous Christmas market that is being staged on the historic market square and Simon Stevin square this year, but traders around the ‘t Zand area, nearer Bruges railway station, have been pressing to organise a Christmas market of their own for some time. Permission was granted this year, but footfall is so poor that stallholders are asking for the event to be cancelled.

The Bruges trade centre that is organising the Christmas market on ‘t Zand is considering the matter. Dirk Verhegen: “Stallholders are not happy. There aren’t any people and hardly any sales”.

Bad weather dogged the event last weekend. There have also been complaints the market has been located in a far corner where nobody passes by. Due to works many people are heading for the town centre via a different route. The pandemic too is playing a role. A valid Covid Safe Ticket is also required. People without are being turned away.

The organisers have promised extra financial compensation for stallholders. The Mayor of Bruges concedes that the Covid Safe Ticket created a lot of confusion because it’s not always clear where the market starts and finishes, but he blames the poor weather for the lack of custom. Mayor De fauw points to the fact Christmas shopping hasn’t really started and has agreed the market must stay open till the end of next weekend: “It’s too early to evaluate the event now” he says.