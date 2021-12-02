Belgium dark red on EU corona map

Only Åland (Finland), Sardinia, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Apulia, Basilicata, and Sicily in Italy remain yellow as does Extremadura in Spain and several French overseas territories.

Belgium is dark red just like the Netherlands and large parts of Germany and eastern Europe except for Romania and Bulgaria.

The colour codes on the ECDC map give member states an indication for the measures they need to take regarding people arriving from these countries, e.g., quarantine and testing requirements. Despite the existence of EU guidelines, at the end of the day member states decide for themselves which measures they take and which requirements they impose on travellers.

In Belgium people returning from red areas who are unvaccinated and aged over 12 must get tested when they cannot produce a certificate showing they have recently recovered from Covid.

Belgium applies the new colour codes each Saturday.