Brits have less than a month to apply for permanent residency

So far 8,387 Brits have applied, but the British embassy in Brussels believes many more still need to before the end of December deadline.

Martin Shearman is the British ambassador to Belgium:

“With just one month until the deadline, ensuring you have applied for residency is a matter of urgency in order to protect your rights to live in Belgium and your future”.

“Those of you who have British friends, neighbours or family members who arrived in Belgium before 1 January, should ask them whether they have applied and, if not, encourage them to start the process now.”

British ambassadors from several EU countries with residency application windows closing published a video on social media encouraging UK Nationals to act today.