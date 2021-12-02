Brits have less than a month to apply for permanent residency
UK nationals living in Belgium have less than a month left in which to apply for permanent residency rights. All UK nationals living in Belgium before 1 January 2021 qualify.
So far 8,387 Brits have applied, but the British embassy in Brussels believes many more still need to before the end of December deadline.
Martin Shearman is the British ambassador to Belgium:
“With just one month until the deadline, ensuring you have applied for residency is a matter of urgency in order to protect your rights to live in Belgium and your future”.
“Those of you who have British friends, neighbours or family members who arrived in Belgium before 1 January, should ask them whether they have applied and, if not, encourage them to start the process now.”
British ambassadors from several EU countries with residency application windows closing published a video on social media encouraging UK Nationals to act today.
Since the Brexit referendum the British Embassy in Belgium has been running a range of activities to encourage UK Nationals to apply for residency such as monthly newsletters and social media drop-in sessions, print adverts and online articles in local media.
This is in addition to a marketing campaign run by the UK Government to promote actions that UK Nationals living in Europe need to take.
UK Nationals can visit the Living in Guide for information and useful guidance on what actions they may need to take, as well as sign up for email alerts for the latest updates.