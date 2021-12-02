Fresh corona measures meeting on Friday

The meeting is being brought forward from 15 December. Yesterday Flemish premier Jambon (nationalist), worried about rising cases and the pressure these are putting on critical care wards in hospital, asked for an early meeting.

Belgian premier De Croo (Flemish liberal) has also requested fresh advice from the GEMS panel of experts that they and the corona commissioner are expected to receive today.



Confirming the meeting PM De Croo told lawmakers new stricter corona measures would affect all sectors, a clear indication that schools too will have to play their part.

The Codeco is meeting for a third time in as many weeks. “It has to be third time lucky” said the premier. “There can’t be any intention of organising a fourth meeting.”