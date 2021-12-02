First snow in Flanders and Brussels
The first snow has arrived in Flanders and its capital Brussels. Snow showers were concentrated in central parts including Leuven (video). Anybody planning to build a snowman or have a snowball fight had better head to the Ardennes, where snowfall is more abundant. Here snow won’t remain on the ground for long.
Today expect changeable conditions, cold weather with overcast skies, showers, and snow showers. Gusts may reach 90 km/h on the Flemish coast.
Expect torrential showers out west with the odd clap of thunder. Highs not more than 8°C.
Tonight, skies will clear with lows of 1°C in central parts.
Friday will be overcast with rain from the west. Highs of 6°C on the coast.
Saturday will be grey and showery with temperatures milder, while snow showers are a possibility on Sunday.