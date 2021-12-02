First snow in Flanders and Brussels

Today expect changeable conditions, cold weather with overcast skies, showers, and snow showers. Gusts may reach 90 km/h on the Flemish coast.

Expect torrential showers out west with the odd clap of thunder. Highs not more than 8°C.

Tonight, skies will clear with lows of 1°C in central parts.

Friday will be overcast with rain from the west. Highs of 6°C on the coast.

Saturday will be grey and showery with temperatures milder, while snow showers are a possibility on Sunday.