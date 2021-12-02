Nearly 800 patients in ICUs, 17,900 new cases each day

On average 119,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 28 November. The figure is up 11% on the week. 16.2% of tests come back positive – an increase of 0.5%.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 28 November, 17,917 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 11% on the week.

Infection levels are at one of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 1.6 million recorded cases.

In the week to 1 December on average 322 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 9% on the week.

3,750 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 10% on the week. 792 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 20% on the week. 402 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 28 November on average 42 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 12% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,072 deaths have been linked to Covid.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.06 and has fallen back slightly. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the epidemic is still widening.

1,626,325 people have had a booster or third jab. 75% of the population is fully vaccinated.