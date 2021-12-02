Reserve list for booster jabs opens

Anybody in Flanders or Wallonia can register via the qvax.be website. You will need to provide personal details like your identification number in the national register (on your ID), contact details and say when you are available for your jab. You cannot register by telephone or by post only online.

When a vaccination centre in your neighbourhood has an extra dose of the booster vaccine available e.g., through no-shows, you will receive an invite via email or text. You then have 30 minutes in which to accept the appointment. Otherwise, the dose is offered to somebody else, but you will be offered a new dose at a later point.

People who registered on QVAX last time round will need to repeat the procedure.

The date when you will be offered a booster depends on your age and when you received your last jab and which brand you got.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is administered two months after the only jab. Four months need to lapse after your second AstraZeneca and six months after Pfizer or Moderna.

Only when these periods have elapsed can you be offered a dose via QVAX. The reserve list is currently open to over 18s. The boosters have so far only been approved for adults.

In Brussels all residents can apply for an appointment via Bruvax.