Fourth case of omicron confirmed in Belgium
Virologist Emmanuel André has revealed that a third and fourth case of the new omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Belgium. Two other cases were confirmed earlier in the week.
The virologist speaks of two custers. In one case there was travel abroad, to Egypt. The second cluster has not been linked to foreign travel.
A further six cases, presumed to be omicron, are under investigation and are still to be confirmed.
Other cases too are being analysed.
Omicron was first identified in the Republic of South Africa and may be more contagious than delta. In comparison with earlier variants it has many mutations that may mean it can sidestep the immunity built up as a result of vaccines and infections.