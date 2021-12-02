What recommendations are the experts putting to the governments?

The Codeco is meeting early amid rising concerns about the scale and impact of the pandemic.

The experts are proposing a cooling down period that would involve the closure of all schools for ten days as well as the introduction of a package of structural measures.

The GEMS is also recommending the closure of all hospitality at 8PM.

The experts suggest private gatherings should not exceed five people as the word bubble returns to our vocabulary. The experts recommend everybody limits contacts in coming weeks and only meets up with a limited group of fixed people.

All organised indoor activities and crowded outdoor activities e.g., sports events and hobby club events should cease for at least the length of the schools’ cooling off period. Professional sports can continue but without crowds.

All large indoor events with over 200 participants and all crowded outdoor events should be cancelled.