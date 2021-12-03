Five new wind turbines enter service at the port of Zeebrugge
5 new wind turbines have come into service at the West Flemish port of Zeebrugge. The turbines have a combined electricity production capacity of 50 Gigawatt/h per annum. This is enough to meet the electricity needs of 14,300 families. Some of this will be used locally at the terminals of the companies on whose sites they are located.
The rest will be fed into the electricity grid. The five 150-metre-high turbines are located at the terminals of C.RO Ports and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions. A total of 20 million euro has been invested in the new windpark.
With the opening of the new wind energy park at the port of Zeebrugge a total of 108 Megawatts additional wind energy production capacity has come on stream in Flanders since the start of the year.
A target of 108 Megawatt additional capacity per annum was set by the Flemish Energy and Climate Plan.
The Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) told journalists that "The implementation of our Wind Plan is of great importance to ensure to provision of clean energy and health air. This is while we have set targets of 108MW for extra capacity from wind turbines on land”.