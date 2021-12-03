Five new wind turbines enter service at the port of Zeebrugge

The rest will be fed into the electricity grid. The five 150-metre-high turbines are located at the terminals of C.RO Ports and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions. A total of 20 million euro has been invested in the new windpark.

With the opening of the new wind energy park at the port of Zeebrugge a total of 108 Megawatts additional wind energy production capacity has come on stream in Flanders since the start of the year.

A target of 108 Megawatt additional capacity per annum was set by the Flemish Energy and Climate Plan.

The Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) told journalists that "The implementation of our Wind Plan is of great importance to ensure to provision of clean energy and health air. This is while we have set targets of 108MW for extra capacity from wind turbines on land”.