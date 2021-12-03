Number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs continues to rise sharply

During the week from 23 to 29 November an average of 17,862 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 6% on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 119,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 8% up on the previous week. Of those tested between 23 and 29 November 16.2% tested positive for the virus, a fall of 0.3 percentage points on the previous week. The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.03. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 103 others.

During the week from 26 November to 2 December an average of 318 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, a rise of 4% compared with the previous week. There are currently 3,707 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals, a rise of 7% on a week ago. Of these 821 are in intensive care, a rise of 23% on this time last week. 411 ICU patients with COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium is also up. During the week from 23 to 29 November an average of 44 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 23% up on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 27,072 people with COVID-19 have died here.