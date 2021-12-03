Professor Van Gucht: "Next week the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs will peak at between 850 and 1,000”

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised appears to have peaked already. Professor Van Gucht expects the number of ICU patients with COVID-19 to follow suit in around a week’s time.

ICU capacity will be stretched still further with between 850 and 1,000 COVID-19 patients on the intensive care wards of the country’s hospitals within the next week. Professor Van Gucht says that it is unclear whether next week’s predicted peak will be followed by a rapid fall. “It is unclear whether we can then expect a rapid fall or whether the figures will remain at that high level”.

The good news is that number of hospital admissions is flattening off. “During the past week there were an average of 318 per day, this is still a rise of 3% on the previous week. If we look at the daily figures, yesterday there were 322 admissions compared with 354 last Thursday”.

Furthermore, a peak in the number of new infections registered also appears to have been reached. The highest figure during the fourth wave so far (25,574) was recorded on Monday 22 November.

When asked whether additional measures to curb the spread of the virus are still needed given that the number of hospital admissions and new infections are flattening off, Professor Van Gucht said that “Additional measures will have the advantage that we will see the coronavirus figures fall more quickly and as a result also more quickly relieve the pressure on the care sector”.