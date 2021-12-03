Schools to remain open, face coverings for all children from the age of 6

However, what those measures should be was the source of lengthy discussions. The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) had wanted primary schools to be closed for two weeks. However, the education ministers in the three language community governments were vehemently opposed to this.

In the end it was agreed that primary and nursery schools won’t be closing. Instead, it was decided that the Christmas holidays that were due to start on Christmas Eve will be extended by 1 week. Now children in primary education will start their school holiday on the evening of Friday 17 December and will return to school on the morning of Monday 10 January. Secondary school pupils will still have to attended classes during the week from 20 to 24 December. However, they will will be taught no more than 50% face-to-face until the end of term. The exams will take place as planned.

Children from the age of 6 will now be obliged to wear face coverings at school. Currently the rule on face coverings only applies to children from the age of 10. The rules on mandatory face coverings for children from the age of 6 will also apply to them in all other places (public transport, shops, etc) where the rule currently applies to everyone from the age of 10.

CO2 meters will be mandatory in all classrooms from Monday. Action must be taken (open windows and/or doors) if CO2 concentrations in a classroom exceed 900 ppm. The classroom should be vacated if concentrations exceed 1,200 ppm.



For the rest of term classes will be put into quarantine if there have been more than two confirmed infections during the past 7 days.

All activities that take place outside school, for example school trips, have been banned.