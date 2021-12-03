Students volunteer to provide childcare for healthcare workers' children

KUL’s Rector Luc Sels told VRT News that “Doctors at the Gasthuisberg Hospital are in dire need of home childcare for their children. We are seeing more and more nurses and young doctors with childcare issues due to classes closing while they still need to be available to work. This is why we have called on students to tell us if they are able to give up some of their time to help out with childcare”.

“In just one day 70 volunteers have come forward”.

Mr Sels added that he is confident that by the end of the week at least 100 students will have volunteered.

Students can volunteer for a few hours, a day or several days. So as to keep the number of new contacts to a minimum one student volunteer will be assigned per household. Volunteers must be in good general health and not have any symptoms of illness. Students that due to an underlying medical condition have weakened immunity will not be accepted as volunteers.

As students will not receive an allowance for (travel) expenses. Would-be volunteers that don’t live in or near to Leuven are advised to sign up as a volunteer childcarer with initiatives closer to home.