UK to extradite man that provided people smugglers with safe houses
The British Judicial Authorities have agreed to extradite a man that was arrested as part of the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants that were found dead inside a trailer on an industrial at Grays, around 30km east of London. 18-year-old Alex Tran was arrested in Middlesbrough in the northeast of England. Mr Tran, who claims to be just 17, is believed to have provided the people smuggling gang with safe houses in Brussels.
The UK’s National Crime Agency says that Alex Tran played a key role in the smuggling of at least 10 of the migrants that perished inside the trailer. He is believed to have ran the safe houses where the migrants stayed while they were in Brussels and put them into taxis bound for France. Once in France they were put into the back of HGV trailers for the last leg of their journey to the UK.
Mr Tran was arrested in June at a petrol station in Middlesbrough. At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court (London) on Thursday the Chief Magistrates ordered that Alex Tran should be extradited from the UK to Belgium. In Belgium he stands accused of “organising illegal gatherings and illegal lodgings, forging documents and illegal trading”.
He has until next Thursday (9 December) to appeal.