UK to extradite man that provided people smugglers with safe houses

The UK’s National Crime Agency says that Alex Tran played a key role in the smuggling of at least 10 of the migrants that perished inside the trailer. He is believed to have ran the safe houses where the migrants stayed while they were in Brussels and put them into taxis bound for France. Once in France they were put into the back of HGV trailers for the last leg of their journey to the UK.

Mr Tran was arrested in June at a petrol station in Middlesbrough. At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court (London) on Thursday the Chief Magistrates ordered that Alex Tran should be extradited from the UK to Belgium. In Belgium he stands accused of “organising illegal gatherings and illegal lodgings, forging documents and illegal trading”.

He has until next Thursday (9 December) to appeal.