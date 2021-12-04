Is the fourth wave peaking?

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 30 November, 17,823 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 4% on the week.

Still, infection levels remain at one of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 1.6 million recorded cases.

In the week to 3 December on average 313 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 2% on the week.

3,604 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 803 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 30 November on average 47 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 27% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,167 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 120,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 30 November. 16.3% of tests come back positive – a slight increase.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1 and has fallen back 9%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to a hundred others and the epidemic is no longer widening.

1,626,325 people have had a booster or third jab. 75% of the population is fully vaccinated.