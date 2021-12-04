Covid spares Trappistine nuns: what is their secret?

“Touch wood” says Sister Sabine as she explains that the sisters have religiously been observing the strict regulations.

Some thirty Cistercian nuns live at the abbey: “We’re all double-jabbed. Most of the older nuns got their booster too!” says Sister Sabine.

Still, corona has also changed the lives of the Trappistine nuns.

“Our guesthouse is open, though we observe the restrictions imposed on hospitality. Female guests were allowed to join us in the choir for prayer. Now they are only permitted in church and there is physical distancing”.

The nuns have suffered disappointment. Their Christmas market can’t go ahead.

“We cancelled the whole thing after the previous meeting of government ministers. But that doesn’t mean we’re standing idly by! In December the abbey shop is open every day! We’ve expanded our range: there are nativities, figurines and Christmas cards too”.

Still, soap and shampoo based on dark Westmalle Trappist beer remains the best-selling item.

“There’s great co-operation with the Trappist monks, who brew the beer. These products are in high demand and our web shop receives orders from across the globe. We’ve even had to outsource part of the soap production due to the high demand”.