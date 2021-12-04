Fire-fighters protest mandatory vaccination
Fire-fighters demonstrated in central Brussels this morning. They are unhappy with their job statutes, working conditions and mandatory vaccination.
Some one hundred fire-fighters joined the demo. Several intersections were blocked.
Fire-fighters are civil servants and want career tenure like all other civil servants. At the minute they can be sacked after a negative evaluation.
The protest was also directed against the mandatory vaccination of health care workers. In Brussels fire-fighters are often called upon to drive ambulances and as a result they need to be vaccinated. If they refuse, they can be suspended.