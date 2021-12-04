Region Brussels
Fire-fighters protest mandatory vaccination

Fire-fighters demonstrated in central Brussels this morning.  They are unhappy with their job statutes, working conditions and mandatory vaccination.

Colin Clapson

Some one hundred fire-fighters joined the demo.  Several intersections were blocked.

Fire-fighters are civil servants and want career tenure like all other civil servants.  At the minute they can be sacked after a negative evaluation.

The protest was also directed against the mandatory vaccination of health care workers.  In Brussels fire-fighters are often called upon to drive ambulances and as a result they need to be vaccinated.  If they refuse, they can be suspended.

