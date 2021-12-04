World first: hippopotamuses come down with Covid

Belgian science health institute Sciensano has confirmed the positive tests. It’s believed to be the first time anywhere in the world that hippopotamuses come down with Covid. The animals are suffering from a runny nose. Their carers have donned special protective clothing as a precaution. The animals are self-isolating and will have no contact with zoo visitors.

It was an attentive carer who sounded the alarm after he noticed the hippopotamuses were producing an awful lot of mucus.

Last year all animals at Antwerp Zoo were tested and not a single one tested positive.