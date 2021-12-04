Wout Van Aert is back, wins Superprestige in Boom
Flemish rider Wout Van Aert returned to cyclocross with a bang today securing victory in the Superprestige event in Boom (Antwerp). The Belgian champion started in the third row and within seconds was among the four leaders. By the second lap Van Aert took the lead quickening the pace over the cobblestone course and up the muddy incline.
Toon Aerts challenged but slipped and fell during the descent. By the end of the second lap Van Aert was 15 seconds ahead of the pack, a lead that he extended to two minutes.
The rider fell during the penultimate lap. Fortunately, support was on hand, and he was handed a fresh bike allowing the champion to course to victory. Aerts was second with Lars Van der Haar third.