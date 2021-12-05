‘An Italian in the Low Countries’ at the Plantin-Moretus Museum
The exhibition “An Italian in the Low Countries” has just opened at the Plantin Moretus Museum up in Antwerp. It takes the visitor to the mid-1500s in a time when the Italian businessman Lodovico Giucciadini wrote a book about his life in Antwerp and the Netherlands.
The tome is a kind of travel guide revealing everyday life of everyday people in Antwerp at this time. Antwerp was already a metropolis with a population of some 100,000 people.
The Plantin Moretus Museum is famous as a museum of printing. Its collection incudes numerous maps and atlases that provide greater context to the Venetian businessman’s story.
‘’An Italian in the Low Countries at the museum located on the Vrijdagmarkt 22 in Antwerp is on show till 6 March 2022.