‘An Italian in the Low Countries’ at the Plantin-Moretus Museum

The tome is a kind of travel guide revealing everyday life of everyday people in Antwerp at this time. Antwerp was already a metropolis with a population of some 100,000 people.

The Plantin Moretus Museum is famous as a museum of printing. Its collection incudes numerous maps and atlases that provide greater context to the Venetian businessman’s story.

‘’An Italian in the Low Countries at the museum located on the Vrijdagmarkt 22 in Antwerp is on show till 6 March 2022.